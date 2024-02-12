 Skip to main content
Fans react to Usher taking off his shirt during Super Bowl halftime show

February 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Usher shirtless during his Super Bowl halftime performance

Usher electrified the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. with his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. He then plugged in some extra juice when he took off his shirt.

Shirtless Usher had social media buzzing with a host of different reactions.

Some fans, unsurprisingly, were thirsting over the “Confessions” singer for the fan service he delivered.

Others imagined how Usher’s taking off his shirt played on the Nickelodeon telecast.

The 45-year-old R&B singer showing off his tone physique also had several fans contemplating their post-Super Bowl diet plan. The man looked way too good for someone pushing 50.

Some joked that Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz was probably turning green with envy while watching the performance. Usher performed a sensual “My Boo” duet with Keys. Thankfully for Beatz, Usher at least kept his shirt on for that part.

Usher had himself a memorable Super Bowl halftime show overall. The lasting image of the performance may very well be Mr. Raymond sans shirt.

