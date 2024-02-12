Fans react to Usher taking off his shirt during Super Bowl halftime show

Usher electrified the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. with his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday. He then plugged in some extra juice when he took off his shirt.

Shirtless Usher had social media buzzing with a host of different reactions.

Usher loses his shirt while performing during the Apple Music #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/1aFJoYfqmP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Some fans, unsurprisingly, were thirsting over the “Confessions” singer for the fan service he delivered.

USHER RIPPING HIS SHIRT OFF LIKE THAT WHILE SINGING CONFESSIONS? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iAd37rseFU — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 12, 2024

Me when Usher took his shirt off pic.twitter.com/av0L3uBjrg — Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) February 12, 2024

Others imagined how Usher’s taking off his shirt played on the Nickelodeon telecast.

Usher taking his shirt off during the Nickelodeon halftime show pic.twitter.com/bPOakHGYgF — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon explaining the Usher halftime show: “This is the song that your mom was dancing to when she met your dad.” — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 12, 2024

shirtless Usher on Nickelodeon is probably going to be someone's awakening……. just think about that #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RpGY7trdWz — Sparkz (@Sparkz_Ent) February 12, 2024

The 45-year-old R&B singer showing off his tone physique also had several fans contemplating their post-Super Bowl diet plan. The man looked way too good for someone pushing 50.

Usher ripped shirt off = our diet starts tomorrow — dan haren (@ithrow88) February 12, 2024

Googling @Usher's exercise and diet routine. Brb. — Natalie Gray (@natalieevagray) February 12, 2024

My wife just audibly cheered when usher took his shirt off smh. Diet starts tomorrow™️ — Parker Burnett (@ParkerB05) February 12, 2024

Some joked that Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz was probably turning green with envy while watching the performance. Usher performed a sensual “My Boo” duet with Keys. Thankfully for Beatz, Usher at least kept his shirt on for that part.

usher and alicia keys performing ‘my boo’ at the halftime pic.twitter.com/QtfesJrKhb — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 12, 2024

My wife just audibly cheered when usher took his shirt off smh. Diet starts tomorrow™️ — Parker Burnett (@ParkerB05) February 12, 2024

Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024

Usher had himself a memorable Super Bowl halftime show overall. The lasting image of the performance may very well be Mr. Raymond sans shirt.