Vaughn McClure receives tributes after news of his death

October 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Vaughn McClure

Vaughn McClure, an NFL writer for ESPN’s NFL Nation, died this week at his home near Atlanta at the age of 48, ESPN revealed on Thursday.

McClure worked for the Chicago Tribune covering the Bears for six years prior to arriving at ESPN in 2013. McClure also worked at the Fresno Bee and Chicago Sun-Times during his career as a journalist. He was a Chicago native and 1994 graduate of Northern Illinois University.

McClure, who covered the Falcons for ESPN, was beloved by many within the industry. He received numerous tributes after his death.

