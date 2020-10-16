Vaughn McClure receives tributes after news of his death

Vaughn McClure, an NFL writer for ESPN’s NFL Nation, died this week at his home near Atlanta at the age of 48, ESPN revealed on Thursday.

McClure worked for the Chicago Tribune covering the Bears for six years prior to arriving at ESPN in 2013. McClure also worked at the Fresno Bee and Chicago Sun-Times during his career as a journalist. He was a Chicago native and 1994 graduate of Northern Illinois University.

McClure, who covered the Falcons for ESPN, was beloved by many within the industry. He received numerous tributes after his death.

Shedding a tear & saddened from hearing about the passing of my friend @vxmcclure23 ..The last year & a half we became closer and constantly talked about FOOTBALL, the MEDIA life, & even broke down FILM..He was so dedicated to his craft & willing to learn more about the game #RIP pic.twitter.com/ycfdOEDaQJ — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) October 15, 2020

Today I was very saddened to hear about the passing of my dear friend Vaughn McClure. We became fast friends when he was covering the Bears. He had a big heart and was one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. You will be missed. RIP HOMIE pic.twitter.com/dzh9v9RIey — Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) October 15, 2020

For those who weren’t lucky enough to meet Vaughn McClure or have the privilege to call him a friend, I want to at least share with you how I’ll remember him. Rest in paradise, my brother. Until we meet again… pic.twitter.com/O3BkWMn0A6 — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 15, 2020

Vaughn McClure was a close friend for 15 years. We spoke on the phone every week. To say that everyone close to Vaughn is devastated would be an understatement. Vaughn was an amazing friend and colleague. He was always there for my family during difficult times. A true friend. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) October 15, 2020

Lost my good friend Vaughn McClure. The man loved hard. Always called 2 check on my sons. He spoiled them. Always wanted 2 know about their grades, how they were doing on the field. Always called 2 tell u how much he loved a story u did. The man always put everybody else first. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) October 15, 2020

Vaughn McClure was one of the best people — and reporters — I have had the honor of working with. His drive, compassion and honesty set him apart. No words for this loss. pic.twitter.com/ZKQqFFe1my — Heather Burns (@hburns33) October 15, 2020

Such a sad day. As we've commiserated, many of us have recalled how recently we talked to Vaughn McClure. He preferred calls over texts. There isn't another colleague I've spoken more with this year. To use his favorite tag: Buddy, we will hold you in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/WOS4TI374x — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 15, 2020

Life is too unfair at times. There’s not many people I enjoyed debating NBA with or being my tour guide in your hometown of Chicago in the summer. Gone way too soon. Love ya like a brother! RIP ⁦⁦@vxmcclure23⁩ pic.twitter.com/FBLGzY1iDt — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) October 15, 2020

Just heartbreaking, awful news. Vaughn was one of the most genuine people I’ve come across in this business and always looking to help young up and coming reporters. One of my favorite people to meet up with on the road. Prayers to his family. He will be missed. https://t.co/GE9BvxehG8 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 15, 2020

Shocked…devastated…this has been a really tough day for all of us. Not just at ESPN, but journalists, coaches, players and executives everywhere. I know I’m forever indebted to Vaughn. He opened a lot of doors for me when he certainly didn’t have to https://t.co/CHQIW7VUDj — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 15, 2020

Vaughn McClure will be missed by many in our business because of his compassion for others and his fight to get the next big story. I hope to remember him as a man I respected and enjoyed being around. There were others who were closer to him than me. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 15, 2020

NFL Nation is a family, and today my ESPN family is hurting. Vaughn McClure, my colleague covering the Falcons, passed away unexpectedly at home. I will miss him greatly. No one knew how to network like Vaughn, and I learned so much from him about how to build sources and — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 15, 2020

Vaughn McClure had a great gift of being able to connect with people. That's why so many of us are hurting today. When you were friends with Vaughn though, you were friends forever. pic.twitter.com/jfaYfiyRzQ — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) October 15, 2020

I never got to meet Vaughn in person after joining ESPN, but that didn’t stop him from being a great teammate. He was always quick to encourage& help, sending a tip and a contact before I even knew I needed it. I’m lucky to have worked w him and know him, if only for a short time — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 15, 2020

Vaughn McClure made you feel like a celebrity every time you saw him. I simply cannot believe he is gone. Absolutely crushing. pic.twitter.com/uWjeWU6Tpa — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 15, 2020

I believe Vaughn is in the company of Jesus and in a joyful reunion with his father, who succumbed earlier this year.

Please looked at pinned tweet of @vxmcclure23.

His Dad was his best friend and his timeline always reflected that love.

His Dad was rightfully proud of his son. https://t.co/DBswW8v6J0 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 15, 2020

I’m really lost for words right now. Just saw my bro Vaughn McClure has passed away. I just talked to him a few weeks ago on my ride home from work. Dang man! We lost a good one. My condolences go out to his family. RIP @vxmcclure23. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 15, 2020

Was heartbroken to hear my friend Vaughn McClure passed away. He’s one of the kindest and most genuine souls I know in this industry. Always one to offer a hearty hug, a tip or just a message at the right time. I’ll miss you a bunch my man, as will our ESPN NFL Nation team. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 15, 2020