Quantcast Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 29, 2020

Vic Beasley misses coronavirus testing, reportedly not in communication with Titans

July 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tennessee Titans logo

The Tennessee Titans are having some difficulty with one of their big free agent signings.

Linebacker Vic Beasley missed coronavirus testing on Wednesday, marking the second day in a row he did not get tested. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Beasley has not been in communication with the Titans.

Beasley was signed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March. He had eight sacks last season for Atlanta and 15.5 as a rookie in 2015. The Falcons reportedly viewed him as a situational pass-rusher and had difficulty when trying to trade him.

The former first-round pick was placed on the reserve/did not report list after missing testing on Tuesday.

NFL players have less than a week left to notify their teams (Aug. 3 deadline) whether they choose not to play in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus