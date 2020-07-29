Vic Beasley misses coronavirus testing, reportedly not in communication with Titans

The Tennessee Titans are having some difficulty with one of their big free agent signings.

Linebacker Vic Beasley missed coronavirus testing on Wednesday, marking the second day in a row he did not get tested. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Beasley has not been in communication with the Titans.

#Titans veteran pass-rusher Vic Beasley did not show up for COVID-19 testing again today, and there has been no communication on why or where he is, per sources. The team put Beasley — one of its big FA signings — on the "reserve/did not report” list yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2020

Beasley was signed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March. He had eight sacks last season for Atlanta and 15.5 as a rookie in 2015. The Falcons reportedly viewed him as a situational pass-rusher and had difficulty when trying to trade him.

The former first-round pick was placed on the reserve/did not report list after missing testing on Tuesday.

NFL players have less than a week left to notify their teams (Aug. 3 deadline) whether they choose not to play in 2020 due to the coronavirus.