Video of Aaron Rodgers high on ayahuasca goes viral

Aaron Rodgers has not been shy regarding his use of experimental drugs and therapies, and now we have some video confirmation of his usage.

Rodgers drew attention in 2022 when he talked about his use of ayahuasca, which is a plant that is recognized for producing hallucinogen effects.

This month, Netflix released a 3-part documentary about Rodgers called “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.” Part of the documentary follows Rodgers’ recovery from a torn Achilles tendon injury suffered in his first game with the New York Jets. The documentary also showcases Rodgers’ advocacy for ayahuasca.

This particular clip of Rodgers high on the psychadelic while in Brazil has gone viral:

“Butterfly is just another term for the caterpillar. It’s really a caterpillar the entire time. And the caterpillar opens its wings and I can’t f—ing believe this is my life now. I get to fly around. I get to smell flowers and eat flowers. To live like that. Living your wildest dreams every single day,” Rodgers was saying in the clip.

Here is a teaser clip Netflix shared from the documentary to promote it. Rodgers talks about masculinity and femininity in the clip.

Aaron Rodgers opens up about his experiences with ayahuasca. Aaron Rodgers: Enigma premieres December 17. pic.twitter.com/ApVsq9LVGJ — Netflix (@netflix) December 13, 2024

Rodgers, 41, has become a lightning rod as a figure over the last few years. His willingness to try psychadelic substances and talk about them publicly is part of the reason why he has become so controversial.

Rodgers is in his second season with the New York Jets, and his results have not been great. He has passed for 3,255 yards and 23 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. The team has gone 4-10 and failed to deliver on Rodgers’ belief the team could go on a big winning streak.