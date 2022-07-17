Video: Packers running back destroys minor league baseball mascot

AJ Dillon looks like he is ready to get back to running people over on the football field.

The Green Bay Packers running back played in a 2022 Legends Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday. He joined Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love at the home stadium of the Kenosha Kingfish in Kenosha, Wis. The Kingfish play in the collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League.

The Kingfish tweeted a video from the event that showed Dillon and Kingfish mascot “King Elvis the First” laying on the ground in preparation to partake in an Oklahoma drill. The football drill typically involves two players lining up around five yards away from each other while laying on their backs and facing away from each other. A corridor made up of blocking pads can be set up on either side and spaced evenly apart to keep the participants in a confined space.

At the sound of a whistle, the players are supposed to get to their feet as quickly as possible and run at one another. The drill is over once one player is tackled and hits the ground, or if one player is able to drive the other player back past the corridor. Dillon did the former to the helpless mascot.

In the brief video, the 247-pounder ran full speed into the mascot with his shoulder while carrying a ball. King Elvis the First went airborne following the impact, and the mascot head actually fell completely off the person wearing it.

The 24-year-old is known for being one of the more powerful running backs in the NFL and for having massive legs. Dillon has the size and strength to make NFL defenders look like the Kingfish mascot did in the video.

Dillon, who shares a backfield with Aaron Jones, had 187 rushes for 803 yards and five touchdowns last season. He may have gone a little too hard on the mascot.