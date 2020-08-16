Video: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup work on interesting WR drill

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup have the potential to be one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL this season, and the Dallas Cowboys stars are using some pretty creative drills in an attempt to realize that potential.

Cooper and Gallup seemed to really be enjoying themselves at training camp on Sunday with a drill that involved the two of them fighting for possession using only one hand. Both seemed to be better with their right hand.

New WR drill Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were working on today pic.twitter.com/vG0u0J1Dca — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 16, 2020

Cooper and Gallup both had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season, and they could duplicate that again this year with Dak Prescott playing for a contract yet again. Though, Dallas did draft former Oklahoma star receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round. Gallup should keep a significant role, but we also have an eye on him as a player who could lose his job in 2020.

If Gallup keeps fighting for possession with Cooper using one hand, his chances of holding down his starting spot should only improve.