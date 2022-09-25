Video: Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes nuts in box after Bills lose

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey blew up in the team’s coaching box on Sunday over the way their game ended.

The Bills had a 2nd-and-20 at their 47 with 18 seconds left down 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills didn’t have any timeouts left, so they had to be careful with the ball.

Josh Allen was under pressure and worked to avoid a sack. Then he dumped the ball off over the imddle to Isaiah McKenzie for a short pass. McKenzie couldn’t get out of bounds and was tackled on the field with the clock running. Time ran out before the Bills could spike the ball to set up a field goal attempt.

After the game ended, Dorsey flipped out. He was seen slamming his headset down and throwing around some of his notes.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Dorsey was justifiably upset.

Not only did Allen mismanage the clock on that possession, but the Bills QB also missed a wide open McKenzie for a go-ahead touchdown on 4th-and-goal on the team’s previous possession. Plus, Allen mismanaged the clock before halftime and cost his team a shot at an additional three points.

Allen’s 400 passing yards and 2 touchdowns looked nice on the stat sheet, but he really blew it in this one.