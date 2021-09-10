Video: Did Chris Godwin get away with key offensive pass interference?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 on Thursday night in the first game of the 2021 NFL season, and of course there was a close call at the end.

The Bucs won on a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left. The kick was set up by a catch from Chris Godwin, who may have gotten away with an offensive pass interference.

Here is the play:

And here is the Godwin push:

This was not called offensive pass interference on Chris Godwin, which set up the game winning FG for the Bucs #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/QNZwp3Ay85 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) September 10, 2021

That clip didn’t show the contact between the players that preceded Godwin’s push. It’s possible he was responding to Jourdan Lewis. But that was a key play and it went Tampa Bay’s way.

Godwin was also able to make up for some other big mistakes he had in the game. He dropped what could have been a touchdown on a third down play two possessions prior to that. He also lost a fumble at the goal line on the possession right before.

Veteran NFL referee Terry McAulay thought Godwin committed offensive pass interference. Mike Pereira said he thought it could have gone either way.

Well, it was a fun game to watch. However it was pretty sloppy. Five turnovers, 24 total penalties, and a potential offensive pass interference penalty which in my mind could have gone either way. Back to work for me. I’ll be in the studios tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) September 10, 2021

Do you think the Bucs got away with one?