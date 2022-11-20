Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action.

Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.

Blue, the official mascot of the Colts, was not at all pleased about the Hurts touchdown and let it be known. As Hurts celebrated his score, Blue began crotch-thrusting at the Eagles quarterback. Take a look.

Though the Colts pulled out a surprise Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in interim coach Jeff Saturday’s debut, this has ultimately been a pretty disappointing season for them. They are now 4-6-1 on the year, so that was probably some … pent-up frustration that was released by Blue.

Granted, Blue is not the first mascot to go viral for, shall we say, family-unfriendly reasons. A mascot in a different pro sport once even got fired over an obscene gesture of its own.