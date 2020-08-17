Video of Gerald McCoy quad injury emerges

Gerald McCoy is out for the season after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle on Monday, and the video of how he suffered the injury is surprising.

McCoy was doing a drill with teammate Antwaun Woods and playing the role of an offensive lineman. McCoy was backing up as Woods pretended to rush the quarterback, and then he fell down after his leg appeared to give out.

Here’s video shot by @CBS11Sports photojournalist Bill Ellis of Gerald McCoy’s season ending ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury suffered in @dallascowboys 1st practice in pads today…maybe @profootballdoc can explain how this happened??? pic.twitter.com/qceuui1r1p — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) August 17, 2020

McCoy will undergo season-ending surgery for the injury.

The 32-year-old signed a 3-year, $18 million deal with Dallas this offseason and was expected to lead a revamped defensive line for the Cowboys. Now they will be playing the season without him, all from a freak injury in practice. Dontari Poe and Tyrone Crawford will likely fill big roles for the Cowboys following McCoy’s injury.