Video of Gerald McCoy quad injury emerges

August 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy is out for the season after suffering a torn quadriceps muscle on Monday, and the video of how he suffered the injury is surprising.

McCoy was doing a drill with teammate Antwaun Woods and playing the role of an offensive lineman. McCoy was backing up as Woods pretended to rush the quarterback, and then he fell down after his leg appeared to give out.

McCoy will undergo season-ending surgery for the injury.

The 32-year-old signed a 3-year, $18 million deal with Dallas this offseason and was expected to lead a revamped defensive line for the Cowboys. Now they will be playing the season without him, all from a freak injury in practice. Dontari Poe and Tyrone Crawford will likely fill big roles for the Cowboys following McCoy’s injury.

