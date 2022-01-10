Video: Hunter Renfrow fooled Michael Davis so badly on TD catch

Hunter Renfrow is lauded for being a great route runner. He sure lived up to his reputation in Week 18 on Sunday.

Renfrow’s Las Vegas Raiders were leading 3-0 over the Los Angeles Chargers late in the first quarter on Sunday night. Derek Carr faked a handoff on 2nd-and-9 and then fired to a wide open Renfrow in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 9-0.

Those wondering how Renfrow got so open need only look at video of the end zone angle, which showed how badly Renfrow fooled Michael Davis with his route.

Renfrow first went with a soft fake to the left, leading Davis to think Renfrow was turning in. That’s when Renfrow hit Davis with the hard fake, planted, and turned to his left for an out. Carr found him easily for the TD.

Renfrow entered the game with 99 catches, 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Those aren’t bad numbers or moves for a fifth-round pick.