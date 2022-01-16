 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Video: Jalen Hurts cost Eagles a TD with major mistake

January 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jalen Hurts stands in the pocket

The Philadelphia Eagles got down big early in their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jalen Hurts was partly responsible for that.

Hurts missed a wide-open Quez Watkins on a third down play in the first quarter. For whatever reason, Hurts felt like the pocket was collapsing and scrambled to his left. That caused him to miss Watkins, who had come open on a post route over the middle and had nothing between him and the end zone.

The worst part about the play was that Hurts couldn’t have had a cleaner pocket.

Hurts will undoubtedly be kicking himself when he watches film of that play. Had he stepped up and kept his eyes down the field, he probably would have seen Watkins.

Between Hurts missing an open receiver and this questionable roughing the passer call, the Eagles couldn’t have had much worse of a start on Sunday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus