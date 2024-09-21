Odd video of Jerry Jones at practice with Jamie Foxx goes viral

An odd video featuring Jerry Jones has gone viral.

Famous actor Jamie Foxx attended a Dallas Cowboys practice during the week and live-streamed a video of him at the practice. While he was streaming live, he showed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing next to him.

Jones appeared to give a scouting breakdown of one of the players.

“Pretty good right there. He showed balance,” Jones said before going on to list the players measurements. “5-9 and a half, 210. Four, four one. Nine and 3-inch hands.”

Then Jones apparently went off script and talked about the player’s private parts.

“Eight and a half inch d–k,” Jones added.

The video is below but the content has sensitive language.

Jamie Foxx ends his live after Jerry Jones seemingly started talking about player’s meat sizes pic.twitter.com/gytzP7EawS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 20, 2024

Foxx ended his live stream after that.

Nobody can accuse Jones of not taking extreme measures to he knows his players well. The question is: was he just joking around?