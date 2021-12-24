Video: Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide open Kyle Juszczyk so badly
Jimmy Garoppolo really wishes he had one pass back on Thursday night.
Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers had a 1st-and-10 at the Tennessee Titans 40-yard line early in the second quarter of their game. Kyle Juszczyk was lined up in the slot and ran a wheel route. The Titans blew the coverage, leading Juszczyk to be wide open.
Jimmy G just badly missed him and threw an incompletion.
Replay of Juszczyk incompletion#49ers 7 #Titans 0 Q2 pic.twitter.com/QC15kdJdD8
— Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 24, 2021
The terrible thing for Garoppolo is that he had a clean pocket too. It’s not like he had defenders in his face or hitting him when he released the ball. He just straight up missed Juszczyk.
San Francisco settled for a field goal on the possession. They should have had an easy six instead.