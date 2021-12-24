 Skip to main content
Video: Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide open Kyle Juszczyk so badly

December 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Juszczyk wide open

Jimmy Garoppolo really wishes he had one pass back on Thursday night.

Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers had a 1st-and-10 at the Tennessee Titans 40-yard line early in the second quarter of their game. Kyle Juszczyk was lined up in the slot and ran a wheel route. The Titans blew the coverage, leading Juszczyk to be wide open.

Jimmy G just badly missed him and threw an incompletion.

The terrible thing for Garoppolo is that he had a clean pocket too. It’s not like he had defenders in his face or hitting him when he released the ball. He just straight up missed Juszczyk.

San Francisco settled for a field goal on the possession. They should have had an easy six instead.

