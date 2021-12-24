Video: Jimmy Garoppolo missed a wide open Kyle Juszczyk so badly

Jimmy Garoppolo really wishes he had one pass back on Thursday night.

Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers had a 1st-and-10 at the Tennessee Titans 40-yard line early in the second quarter of their game. Kyle Juszczyk was lined up in the slot and ran a wheel route. The Titans blew the coverage, leading Juszczyk to be wide open.

Jimmy G just badly missed him and threw an incompletion.

The terrible thing for Garoppolo is that he had a clean pocket too. It’s not like he had defenders in his face or hitting him when he released the ball. He just straight up missed Juszczyk.

San Francisco settled for a field goal on the possession. They should have had an easy six instead.