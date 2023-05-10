 Skip to main content
Video: Josh Allen crushed some monster home runs at charity softball game

May 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Josh Allen swings a baseball bat

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he also has some serious batting skills in baseball — or at least high-arc softball.

Allen on Sunday participated in the charity softball game for his Buffalo Bills teammate, Micah Hyde. Allen was the reigning home run derby champion at the event and actually got dethroned this year, but that didn’t stop Allen from going viral for his highlight reel.

The Bills quarterback absolutely annihilated some balls, hitting them clear out of Sahlen Field, which is the home of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Allen lost to teammate Spencer Brown in a sudden-death competition at the derby.

Brown didn’t clear the stadium on his home runs, but he sure has a pretty swing too.

If they determined the derby winner based on total distance, Allen would have taken it home. Maybe next time he should get extra points for leaving the stadium with his bombs.

Josh Allen
