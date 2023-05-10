Video: Josh Allen crushed some monster home runs at charity softball game

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he also has some serious batting skills in baseball — or at least high-arc softball.

Allen on Sunday participated in the charity softball game for his Buffalo Bills teammate, Micah Hyde. Allen was the reigning home run derby champion at the event and actually got dethroned this year, but that didn’t stop Allen from going viral for his highlight reel.

The Bills quarterback absolutely annihilated some balls, hitting them clear out of Sahlen Field, which is the home of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

OB1 doing QB1 things🤯 HE LAUNCHES THE BALLS TO THE HIGHWAY! pic.twitter.com/GV6Om8DNvz — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 7, 2023

Allen lost to teammate Spencer Brown in a sudden-death competition at the derby.

Spencer Brown beat Josh Allen in the final round at Micah Hyde’s charity softball home run derby. Both went 3 for 3 in the first round and then both missed on the sudden death. Brown’s miss went further than Josh’s (it went backward). #BillsMafia — Ben Shoop (@ShoopBen) May 7, 2023

Brown didn’t clear the stadium on his home runs, but he sure has a pretty swing too.

If they determined the derby winner based on total distance, Allen would have taken it home. Maybe next time he should get extra points for leaving the stadium with his bombs.