Video: Kyle Shanahan shows off arm with great throw across street
Kyle Shanahan appeared to have some fun this weekend.
The San Francisco 49ers head coach was filmed in a video hanging out on top of a home near the beach. Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley told Shanahan “you’re going to hit a kid” as the coach prepared to throw. Shanahan went forward and threw a ball across the street, apparently into a fire pit.
Nice arm.
Shanahan actually played wide receiver in college at Texas. His quarterbacks were Major Applewhite, and his best friend, Chris Simms.