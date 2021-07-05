 Skip to main content
Video: Kyle Shanahan shows off arm with great throw across street

July 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan appeared to have some fun this weekend.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach was filmed in a video hanging out on top of a home near the beach. Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley told Shanahan “you’re going to hit a kid” as the coach prepared to throw. Shanahan went forward and threw a ball across the street, apparently into a fire pit.

Nice arm.

Shanahan actually played wide receiver in college at Texas. His quarterbacks were Major Applewhite, and his best friend, Chris Simms.

