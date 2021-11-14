Video: Larry Rountree made Omega Psi Phi proud with his TD celebration

Larry Rountree III on Sunday scored his first career touchdown, and he made his fraternity brothers proud.

Rountree dove into the end zone for a touchdown with 1:30 left in the first half during his Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie running back had his celebration all prepared once he hit pay dirt.

Larry Rountree III is coming for celebration of the year 😂 @LRountreeIII 📺: #MINvsLAC on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ej58Ns5Ott — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

Rountree did some spins, some kicks, and ended his dance by flashing the Omega Psi Phi fraternity symbol.

Rountree went to Missouri for college and became a Que in early 2020. He and teammates Josh Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie all joined the fraternity together.

Now Rountree is representing his letters in the NFL.