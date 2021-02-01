Video: Marshawn Lynch broke his chair in excitement during virtual Pro Bowl

Who says Marshawn Lynch isn’t excitable? Nobody will doubt it after his reaction during Sunday’s virtual Pro Bowl.

Instead of the usual game, the NFL used a combination of players and celebrities to play out the Pro Bowl virtually on EA Sports’ “Madden 21.” Among those involved was Lynch, who played the fourth quarter for the NFC side against Snoop Dogg.

With less than two minutes left in the virtual game, Lynch managed to intercept Snoop Dogg and essentially clinch a victory for the NFC side. He got so excited celebrating that he actually broke off a leg of his chair.

Marshawn Lynch was so hyped after picking off Snoop Dogg in the Madden Pro Bowl that he accidentally broke his chair (: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/yzRyuwyX7m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2021

Lynch isn’t really known for his excitability. After all, most of his media engagements look like this. Outside of those confines, though, he has quite the personality, and obviously he’s quite enthusiastic about video games. You might as well live it up if you intercept Snoop Dogg, after all.

