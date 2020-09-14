Video: Michael Gallup called for terrible pass interference to cost Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost their opener on Sunday night 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams, and a terrible pass interference call on Michael Gallup severely cost the team.

The Cowboys were looking to get into field goal range down three with under a minute to go. They had a 3rd-and-10 at their 34 with 31 seconds left. Dak Prescott threw a bomb down the left sideline for Gallup, who beat Jalen Ramsey.

Gallup picked up 47 yards with his catch and would have had Dallas in range to tie the game with a field goal. Unfortunately, he was called for offensive pass interference.

The game-changing OPI call on Michael Gallup that negated a MASSIVE pickup pic.twitter.com/MjqBh4KNer — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) September 14, 2020

Both of NBC’s analysts disagreed with the call, as did most fans watching the game.

The Cowboys ended up throwing two straight incompletions to effectively end the game with a 20-17 loss.

The bad call marked the second time on Sunday that a game was majorly impacted by an offensive pass interference call in the final seconds. Here was the other instance.