Video: Minkah Fitzpatrick trucks Marquise Goodwin, Justin Fields on consecutive plays

Minkah Fitzpatrick brought the lumber on Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety made his presence known during his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. During one stretch early in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick laid out Marquise Goodwin and Justin Fields on consecutive plays.

You can see both of them here:

Here’s another look at just the big hit on Fields:

Minkah Fitzpatrick uses the truck stick on Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/QZ29BqnMxu — Justin (@hobokenjustin) November 9, 2021

It’s easy to see why the Steelers were willing to trade a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick. The 2-time Pro Bowler is an intimidating presence on the field.

H/T Egotastic Sports