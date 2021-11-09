 Skip to main content
Video: Minkah Fitzpatrick trucks Marquise Goodwin, Justin Fields on consecutive plays

November 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Minkah Fitzpatrick hits Justin Fields

Minkah Fitzpatrick brought the lumber on Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety made his presence known during his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. During one stretch early in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick laid out Marquise Goodwin and Justin Fields on consecutive plays.

You can see both of them here:

Here’s another look at just the big hit on Fields:

It’s easy to see why the Steelers were willing to trade a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick. The 2-time Pro Bowler is an intimidating presence on the field.

H/T Egotastic Sports

