Video: Patrick Mahomes throws INT on no-look pass

Patrick Mahomes has made the no-look pass popular since he became a star at the NFL level, but we were reminded on Sunday that the play doesn’t always yield an outstanding result.

Mahomes threw an early interception against the Los Angeles Chargers that went off the hands of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp. The pass looked like it should have been caught, but it is possible it caught Kemp by surprise. Why? Because Mahomes wasn’t looking at Kemp when he released the ball.

Here’s the video:

Mahomes is used to the no-look pass working out. In fact, he has been so successful with it that it was even included in a video game. If Kemp didn’t know the ball was coming to him, he will next time.