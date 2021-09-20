Video: Ravens fired up crowd with Omar’s whistle from ‘The Wire’

The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to a legendary fictional hero from the city prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Ravens fired up the fans by playing Omar’s whistle from HBO show “The Wire.” They played it before the players ran onto the field for the game.

The Wire is a drama about the drugs and corruption in other institutions in Baltimore. It aired on HBO from 2002-2006 and is regarded as one of the best TV shows in recent memory.

One of the most beloved characters from the show was Omar, who ran a stick-up crew and robbed others involved in the crime industry. Despite his line of work, Omar stood out from the other characters on the show, because he had a code of ethics he operated by. He was savage and fierce, and would whistle to the tune of “Farmer in the Dell” when he was coming, putting those in his proximity on notice.

Omar’s character was played by late actor Michael K. Williams, who died on Sept. 6 at the age of 54. This was Baltimore’s first home game since his death and the Ravens’ first chance to pay tribute to him.