Video: Rob Gronkowski breaks out the dance moves in locker room

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl, and Rob Gronkowski is celebrating with some serious dance moves.

Sean Murphy-Bunting shared a video on Instagram Live after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, which his Bucs won 31-26 over the Green Bay Packers. The video showed Gronk getting down in the locker room:

Gronk is living it up in the Bucs locker room (via @MrSeanyB1) pic.twitter.com/M370uAkmWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2021

We’ve always known that Gronk loved his fiestas, so it’s no surprise to see him getting down like that.

Gronk had one catch for 29 yards and has said he is there as a blocking tight end. Even the lack of catches probably doesn’t matter to him too much. He came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Bucs, and they’re now in the Super Bowl. The road had to be worth it for him.

As for Gronk, maybe next up is giving someone a lap dance like last time at the Super Bowl.