Video: Rob Gronkowski had great reaction to Bucs’ Super Bowl ring

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a gathering on Thursday night to give out their championship rings for winning the Super Bowl last season. The players were fired up to receive their jewelry, and nobody seemed more fired up than Rob Gronkowski.

The energetic tight end had a great reaction to seeing his ring. Take a look:

And here is a video of Gronk via Leonard Fournette.

This was Gronkowkski’s fourth Super Bowl ring. He won three with the Patriots and now has one with the Bucs. And, boy, nobody enjoys it more than he does.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.