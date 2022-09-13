 Skip to main content
Video: Russell Wilson gets booed by Seahawks fans

September 12, 2022
by Larry Brown

Those wondering what the reception would be like for Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle quickly got their answer.

Seahawks fans booed Wilson upon the quarterback’s return to Lumen Field. When Wilson led his Denver Broncos out onto the field for pregame warmups, there were cheers from plenty of Broncos fans. But the Seahawks fans in attendance made their boos heard.

They booed again as Wilson and the Broncos headed off the field.

The boos were the loudest when Wilson came on for his first offensive series of the game.

The fans booing Wilson doesn’t mean they’re not grateful or appreciative for what he did while with the team. The boos reflect the current situation: Wilson requested a trade and now plays for an opponent that’s trying to beat their team. This is not the time to celebrate Wilson’s great legacy in Seattle; there will be plenty of opportunities to do that years in the future. This is the time to treat Wilson like the opponent he is.

