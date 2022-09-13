Video: Russell Wilson gets booed by Seahawks fans

Those wondering what the reception would be like for Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle quickly got their answer.

Seahawks fans booed Wilson upon the quarterback’s return to Lumen Field. When Wilson led his Denver Broncos out onto the field for pregame warmups, there were cheers from plenty of Broncos fans. But the Seahawks fans in attendance made their boos heard.

Russell Wilson booed by many at Lumen Field as he comes out clapping to begin Broncos’ pregame warmups before this Seahawks opener like no other ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/CcXMagMpXV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 12, 2022

They booed again as Wilson and the Broncos headed off the field.

Russell Wilson gathers his Denver Broncos around him, then gets booed off Seattle’s Lumen Field by Seahawks fans as he got booed coming onto it. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lfy3f41nAp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 12, 2022

The boos were the loudest when Wilson came on for his first offensive series of the game.

Seahawks fans booed the hell out of Russell Wilson lol pic.twitter.com/3DXxk8jZkl — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2022

The fans booing Wilson doesn’t mean they’re not grateful or appreciative for what he did while with the team. The boos reflect the current situation: Wilson requested a trade and now plays for an opponent that’s trying to beat their team. This is not the time to celebrate Wilson’s great legacy in Seattle; there will be plenty of opportunities to do that years in the future. This is the time to treat Wilson like the opponent he is.