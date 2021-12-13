 Skip to main content
Video: Tom Brady’s parents were so hyped after game-winning touchdown

December 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady parents celebrate

Tom Brady once again ripped the heart out of the Buffalo Bills, and nobody enjoyed it more than his parents.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 3rd-and-3 from their 42 in overtime against the Bills. The Bucs sent out four receiving options for Brady. Breshad Perriman, who had not previously had a catch all game, ran a drag route. Brady found him past the middle and led him perfectly with the pass, which allowed Perriman to race 58 yards for the winning touchdown.

Few people expected a short pass on 3rd-and-3 to go for 58 yards to end the game. The play left many people stunned, including Brady’s parents, who were in attendance and celebrated.

Take a look at the reaction from Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady:

Those reactions were great.

The win made Tampa Bay 10-3. It also helped out Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, who hold a 2-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East.

