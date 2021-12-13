Video: Tom Brady’s parents were so hyped after game-winning touchdown

Tom Brady once again ripped the heart out of the Buffalo Bills, and nobody enjoyed it more than his parents.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 3rd-and-3 from their 42 in overtime against the Bills. The Bucs sent out four receiving options for Brady. Breshad Perriman, who had not previously had a catch all game, ran a drag route. Brady found him past the middle and led him perfectly with the pass, which allowed Perriman to race 58 yards for the winning touchdown.

Few people expected a short pass on 3rd-and-3 to go for 58 yards to end the game. The play left many people stunned, including Brady’s parents, who were in attendance and celebrated.

Take a look at the reaction from Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady:

TD #700 FOR TOM BRADY: 58 YARD GAME WINNER TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN!! pic.twitter.com/TxFtcosPPe — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 13, 2021

Those reactions were great.

The win made Tampa Bay 10-3. It also helped out Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, who hold a 2-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East.