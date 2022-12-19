Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub

New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday over his alleged role in a nightclub beating that took place earlier this month.

McGinest turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Los Angeles on Monday morning. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ, the charge stems from a Dec. 9 incident at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah, where McGinest and several of his friends allegedly beat a man for an unknown reason.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by TMZ allegedly shows McGinest walk up to a man who was seated at a table and say a few words to him. The man in the video who was reportedly identified as McGinest can then be seen punching the victim in the face before several other people got involved. McGinest and several other men were shown punching the man repeatedly.

At one point, McGinest allegedly picked up a bottle and began hitting the victim in the face with it. The footage shows the man identified as McGinest tossing the bottle onto a nearby seat before he walks away.

McGinest, 51, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. The former linebacker played college ball at USC before he was drafted by New England with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest played for the Patriots until 2005 and then finished his career with the Cleveland Browns for three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 2003.

McGinest has been working as an analyst for NFL Network for several years. He also had brief stints at FOX Sports and ESPN.