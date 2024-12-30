Vikings get good injury news on RB Aaron Jones

The Minnesota Vikings got some good news regarding running back Aaron Jones.

Jones rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries in Minnesota’s 27-25 win over the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. But Jones left the game late with what coach Kevin O’Connell said was a quad contusion.

On Monday, O’Connell told reporters that Jones should be able to participate with the team throughout the week. That suggests Jones will be available for the team’s big Sunday night showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Kevin O’Connell said the #Vikings got “some really positive news” on Pat Jones’ knee; they think he could have a chance to play Sunday against the Lions. Aaron Jones should be able to participate through the week, O’Connell said, and Fabian Moreau could get more work. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 30, 2024

Additionally, the Vikings got good news on the status of linebacker Pat Jones’ knee.

With Jones out during the fourth quarter, Cam Akers received six carries and Ty Chandler had five carries in the game. That was Chandler’s biggest workload since Week 3.

The Vikings are 14-2 and a half-game ahead of the Lions in both the NFC North and NFC overall. The teams will play in Week 18 with both the division and top seed in the conference on the line.