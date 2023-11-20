 Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson may not return for Vikings until Week 14?

November 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell hinted Monday that wide receiver Justin Jefferson may miss more time with his lingering hamstring injury.

Jefferson was designated to return from injured reserve last week, but the Vikings did not play him Sunday against the Denver Broncos. O’Connell suggested the wide receiver was not guaranteed to return and that the team has to be “smart” about bringing him back.

As O’Connell notes, the Vikings have a bye week coming up in Week 13. The team could hold Jefferson out for another week, then give him an extra week to recover during the bye, before bringing him back for Week 14.

Jefferson suffered the injury in Week 5 and has not played since, with reports suggesting that he wants to make sure he has his full speed and endurance back before playing in a game. The best way to do that might be to simply hold him out for another week, as frustrating as that outcome may be.

