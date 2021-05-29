Vikings tried to trade up to draft Justin Fields?

The Minnesota Vikings clearly had interest in a quarterback in the NFL Draft, and were somewhat aggressive in pursuit of one in particular.

An episode of the Carolina Panthers’ behind-the-scenes YouTube series “Panthers Confidential” shows the Vikings calling the Panthers while Carolina was on the clock at No. 8 overall. From the video, the Vikings were willing to trade their first, third, and fourth-round selections to move up to No. 8. The Panthers wanted Minnesota’s 2022 first-round pick, and when the Vikings wouldn’t budge, Panthers owner David Tepper is seen instructing his front office to tell Minnesota “don’t call us with negative points.”

The Vikings were almost certainly eyeing a quarterback, likely Justin Fields. A report earlier this month claimed that the Vikings were hoping to select Fields if he fell to No. 14, and even explored scenarios to move up for him. However, they were unwilling to give up a future first-rounder to draft Fields, who would have been expected to sit behind Kirk Cousins for a year. That was Carolina’s asking price, and it’s what the Chicago Bears ultimately had to part with to move up and select Fields.

The Vikings ended up landing Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round instead as a potential long-term replacement for Cousins. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that the organization had its sights set far higher when the draft began.