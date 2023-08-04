Vikings work out notable ex-Super Bowl champion defender

The Minnesota Vikings may be going into the bargain box for defensive help.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported this week that the Vikings are working out veteran cornerback Ronald Darby. The 29-year-old Darby still hasn’t been signed after tearing his ACL with the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Darby, a former second-round pick, used to be one of the best young corners in the game. He was an All-Rookie selection with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and later started a handful of games on the Philadelphia Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII. But Darby is a complete wild card now amid his ACL tear (he has also dealt with shoulder and hamstring issues in recent years).

If healthy, Darby could be useful for Minnesota. He has experience at both cornerback positions (left and right). The Vikings are also hurting at CB with starter Andrew Booth Jr. leaving practice with an injury this week. On top of that, Minnesota shook up their defense with a trade earlier this offseason.