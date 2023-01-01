Washington fans wasted no time with anti-Carson Wentz chant

Carson Wentz got his starting job back in Week 17, and Washington Commanders fans wasted no time voicing their displeasure with head coach Ron Rivera’s decision.

Wentz threw interceptions on two of Washington’s first three drives against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The other drive ended in a turnover on downs. After Wentz’s second pick, fans at FedExField began chanting Taylor Heinicke’s name.

Heinicke chants in full effect … pic.twitter.com/FP1553UnUN — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) January 1, 2023

The chants got even louder later in the game as the Commanders’ offense struggled.

More chants for Heinicke, but as @PeteHaileyNBCS notes in the background, players calling for them to be quiet with Jonathan Allen hurt: pic.twitter.com/igymeEjLnP — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023

Rivera benched Heinicke for Wentz in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Wentz played well in limited time, going 12/16 for 123 yards, a touchdown and no picks.

Heinicke took over for Wentz earlier in the season when Wentz suffered a fractured finger. Washington got an immediate spark from Heinicke, who kept the team in the playoff hunt. Rivera obviously feels Wentz gives the Commanders a better chance to win, but he was not proven right on Sunday.