Sunday, January 1, 2023

Washington fans wasted no time with anti-Carson Wentz chant

January 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Carson Wentz holding his helmet

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz got his starting job back in Week 17, and Washington Commanders fans wasted no time voicing their displeasure with head coach Ron Rivera’s decision.

Wentz threw interceptions on two of Washington’s first three drives against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The other drive ended in a turnover on downs. After Wentz’s second pick, fans at FedExField began chanting Taylor Heinicke’s name.

The chants got even louder later in the game as the Commanders’ offense struggled.

Rivera benched Heinicke for Wentz in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Wentz played well in limited time, going 12/16 for 123 yards, a touchdown and no picks.

Heinicke took over for Wentz earlier in the season when Wentz suffered a fractured finger. Washington got an immediate spark from Heinicke, who kept the team in the playoff hunt. Rivera obviously feels Wentz gives the Commanders a better chance to win, but he was not proven right on Sunday.

