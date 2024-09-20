What did Aaron Rodgers say to Robert Saleh after Jets touchdown?

What did Aaron Rodgers say to Robert Saleh after their New York Jets scored a touchdown on Thursday night against the New England Patriots in their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.? That’s what fans are wondering.

The Jets scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Breece Hall in the second quarter to go up 14-0. After the TD, Saleh came to give his quarterback a celebratory hug. Rodgers kept Saleh at an arm’s distance and then said something to the Jets head coach.

Rodgers and Saleh are pumped.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/b3aSB0VgsM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2024

People are just speculating regarding what Rodgers said, but his message to his head coach may have been that it was too early to start celebrating, and that the Jets still had to keep their focus.

You can’t blame Saleh for being excited after a touchdown, and you can’t blame Rodgers for keeping his eye on the prize.

The Jets entered the game 1-1, and Rodgers is playing for a championship this season.