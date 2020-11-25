Whit Merrifield, Patrick Mahomes had funny exchange over Royals gear

Whit Merrifield had a funny exchange with Patrick Mahomes over Twitter on Tuesday over some merchandise.

Merrifield took issue with a section of a Scheels sporting goods store being filled with Kansas City Royals gear for Mahomes. Mahomes plays for Kansas City’s NFL team, the Chiefs, which makes the Royals gear somewhat odd.

Mahomes agreed that something needed to be fixed.

we got to get that fixed man! https://t.co/KpCJqnqJL8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 25, 2020

Mahomes is such a popular figure, it makes sense to try and sell some gear related to him in any way possible. That appears to be what Scheels is doing. They also are probably selling Royals gear too, but we all know the gear for Super Bowl champs trumps that of teams that finish fourth in the AL Central.