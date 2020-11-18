Here’s why Jaguars fans are trying to get Yannick Ngakoue in Pro Bowl

Yannick Ngakoue no longer plays for the Jaguars, but he is still receiving a tremendous amount of fan support from Jacksonville. Though, that support probably isn’t making him feel warm and fuzzy.

A Jaguars fan on Reddit is trying to rally fans of the Jags, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions to vote Ngakoue into the Pro Bowl. The reason for that is simple — fans of all of those teams should want the Minnesota Vikings to have to pay a higher price for Ngakoue, whom they acquired in a trade with the Jags back in August.

The Vikings traded a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022 to Jacksonville for Ngakoue. The conditional pick would become a fourth-round pick if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl this season. The Baltimore Ravens then acquired Ngakoue in a trade with Minnesota last month, but the language of the original Vikings-Jaguars trade still applies. If Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, Minnesota still owes Jacksonville a fourth-round pick instead of a fifth. That is why Jaguars fans are campaigning for the people of Jacksonville and fans of all the Vikings’ rivals to vote for Ngakoue.

Time will tell if it works, but Ngakoue isn’t exactly having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He got off to a good start with five sacks in six games in Minnesota but has not recorded one in three games with the Ravens.

Ngakoue forced his way out of Jacksonville and even had a public spat with a team executive on social media. It may pain some Jaguars fans to give him a Pro Bowl vote, but it’s for a good cause.