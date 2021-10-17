Will Jon Gruden’s friend Mike Mayock remain Raiders GM?

The Las Vegas Raiders will search for a new head coach this offseason after Jon Gruden was forced to abruptly resign. As a result, general manager Mike Mayock is now facing an uncertain future with the franchise.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Raiders owner Mark Davis will work with a small group of advisors to find a replacement for Gruden. The group will also decide if Mayock should stay on as the team’s GM.

Mayock was essentially hired by Gruden. The Raiders lured Gruden out of the broadcasting booth in 2019 and allowed him to pick his own GM. Mayock had no prior experience with the job, and he made it clear from the start that Gruden would have final say over personnel moves. The two have a close relationship, so it’s unclear if the Raiders think Mayock will be able to work with a different coach.

The Raiders are 3-2 this season. What happens going forward could help determine whether Mayock stays or goes. If the team continues to win, Mayock will likely get credit for helping to build a playoff contender. Should the Raiders implode, a total overhaul may be needed.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports