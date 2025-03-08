Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy arrested on troubling charge

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is facing a troubling charge after he was arrested on Friday night.

According to jail records in Williamson County, Texas, Worthy was arrested following an alleged assault. The formal charge filed is assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.

No further details about the alleged incident were known as of Saturday morning.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) speaks to a reporter after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Former Texas star WR and Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday Night in Williamson County, TX.



Charges: Criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. pic.twitter.com/AeRtGcXp74 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 8, 2025

Worthy, a first-round pick out of Texas last year, is coming off a big rookie season. The speedy wide receiver had 59 catches for 638 yards and led the Chiefs with 9 total touchdowns during the regular season. He also had a huge impact in the playoffs with 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Worthy had 8 catches for 157 yards and 2 scores in Kansas City’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The off-field trouble is particularly concerning for the Chiefs, who dealt with a ton of drama surrounding top wide receiver Rashee Rice last offseason.