Yannick Ngakoue agrees to deal with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders generated virtually zero pass rush last season, and they have clearly made addressing that issue a top priority in free agency.

The Raiders have agreed to a contract with former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal is worth $26 million over two years.

Las Vegas will be Ngakoue’s fourth team in three seasons. The 25-year-old was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Minnesota Vikings last summer. The Ravens then acquired him in a trade with Minnesota during the season.

Ngakoue finished with eight total sacks last season and has had at least eight in all five of his NFL seasons. He’s been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL, so he should help a Raiders team that ranked in the bottom four of the NFL last season with 21 sacks as a team.

Ngakoue forced his way out of Jacksonville and even had a public spat with a team executive on social media. He wanted a long-term extension from the Jaguars and never got it, but he’s finally going to get paid the big bucks.