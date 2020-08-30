 Skip to main content
Yannick Ngakoue traded from Jaguars to Vikings

August 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally found a new home for star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

The Jaguars have agreed to trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft picks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported. One pick is a second-rounder, while the other is a conditional fifth-round pick that could go as high as a third.

With the trade, the Jaguars now have eight picks — including two first-rounders — in the 2021 draft. They will have plenty of capital in the event that they want to trade up for a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

Ngakoue was holding out for either a trade or long-term contract extension after the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The 25-year-old got into a heated Twitter exchange with a Jags executive back in April over what he perceived to be the team intentionally keeping him in limbo.

With the addition of Ngakoue, the Vikings should have one of the best defenses in football this season. Ngakoue joins fellow pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, who had 14.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Ngakoue has averaged more than nine sacks per year in his first four seasons in the NFL.

