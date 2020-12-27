Younghoe Koo shanks potential game-tying FG to lose game for Falcons

Younghoe Koo has had an outstanding two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after his NFL career got off to a rocky start, but his missed field goal on Sunday is something that will haunt him for a very long time.

Koe had a chance to send the Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs to overtime with a 39-yard field goal. He pushed it right, and Atlanta lost 17-14.

Falcons lose after Younghoe Koo's missed FG! (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/4Ml5BYoaZS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2020

Koe has been arguably the best kicker in the NFL this season. He had made 35 of 36 field goals on the season prior to Sunday’s miss. Koe has gone 8-for-8 from 50-plus yards on the year.

Koe made just 3 of 6 field goals with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 before they moved on from him. It would not have been a surprise if his career was over at that point, but he landed with the Falcons last year and made the most of it. He’s come a long way from the reports we heard about him before the season, but Sunday’s missed kick was as brutal as it gets.