Zach Wilson feared to have serious knee injury

Zach Wilson on Friday went down with a dreaded non-contact knee injury. The injury has one former NFL team doctor fearing the worst.

Wilson’s New York Jets were facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game on Friday. Late in the first quarter, Wilson was scrambling and tried to cut by pushing off his right side. He seemed to have hurt his knee trying to make the quick cut and ended up diving forward.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

Wilson came up limping and headed to the locker room for an examination.

Dr. David Chao, a former Chargers team doctor, offered his opinion regarding the injury. Chao said that based on viewing the video, it looked like Wilson suffered a torn ACL.

By video, the news is not good.https://t.co/kgOMHGzmiA — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 13, 2022

There is no confirmation from other reporters nor the team regarding the extension of Wilson’s injury. But that is Chao’s opinion.

Wilson is entering his second NFL season. The former No. 2 overall pick struggled as a rookie, throwing for 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets were hoping he would take a big step forward this season, but beginning the preseason with a knee injury is a bad start.