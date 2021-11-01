Zach Wilson had classy response to Mike White’s big game

One might expect that Zach Wilson might not be thrilled to see his backup starring for the New York Jets. That apparently was not the case.

Jets quarterback Mike White revealed that Wilson was his biggest cheerleader as White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start Sunday. White even said Wilson was even more excited than he was.

“Zach was awesome,” White said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He was the first person in the hall when I got off the field to congratulate me. He gave me this huge hug. I was real nervous that I hit his knee and banged him up. He honestly might have been more juiced up than me. He was texting me during the game. Every play during the game he was texting my phone. Obviously I wasn’t answering. He’s like, ‘Oh, my God, that was awesome.’ Then had a big, long congratulations text for me.”

It’s definitely the response you would want to see from an injured rookie quarterback. It’s entirely possible that White’s success costs Wilson his job, at least for this season. Maybe he will be more bothered about that later. On Sunday, at least, he was seemingly White’s biggest fan.