Zach Wilson’s girlfriend Abbey Gile gets front page newspaper treatment

Zach Wilson and his girlfriend Abbey Gile got front page newspaper treatment ahead of the NFL Draft.

Wilson was always expected to go No. 2 overall in the draft to the New York Jets. The New York Post had a draft preview edition on Thursday and actually included Wilson and Gile on the cover.

Wilson and Gile have been together since at least high school. Gile shared a photo of them on Instagram in 2017 when Wilson was playing at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

Wilson later went on to play at BYU, where he broke out with 33 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions last season.

Wilson shared several more photos of them together in a happy birthday post to Gile in 2019.

Here’s another picture of the two together:

The New York media loves to gossip about the love life of their star athletes. In this case, it doesn’t look like there will be too much to gossip about since Wilson seems to have an eye only on Gile.