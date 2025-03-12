Brooks Koepka has noteworthy response to rumors of PGA Tour return

Brooks Koepka has a massive contract with LIV Golf that runs through 2025, and there have been rumblings that he could return to the PGA Tour when it expires. The five-time major champion made some notable remarks about those rumors on Wednesday.

Former Masters champion Fred Couples said during a recent appearance on KJR 93.3 FM in Seattle that Koepka has privately expressed a desire to return to the PGA Tour. Koepka addressed Couples’ remarks during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of LIV’s upcoming event in Singapore.

While Koepka confirmed that he speaks with Couples often, the 34-year-old said he never went into “too much detail” about his future in conversations with Couples. Koepka did not, however, deny that he has interest in returning to the PGA Tour.

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka watches after completing the sixth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does,” Koepka said, via Kevin Cunningham of GOLF.com. “Right now I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle. I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do.”

Koepka was one of the most high-profile golfers to leave the PGA Tour and sign with LIV Golf not long after the Saudi-backed league launched in 2021. His deal with LIV is reportedly worth $100 million and runs through 2025.

It is possible that Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour after securing a massive sum of money with LIV. Even if he were open to remaining with LIV beyond his current contract, he would be wise to use the prospect of returning to the PGA Tour as leverage in negotiations.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV announced the framework of a merger agreement in June 2023. That deal still has not been finalized, so plenty of questions remain.

Koepka probably is not happy that Couples shared details of a private conversation, but no one is more fired up about the situation than Phil Mickelson.