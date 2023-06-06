Brooks Koepka trolls Brandel Chamblee over LIV-PGA merger

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf stunned the sports world on Tuesday when they announced they have agreed to merge, and Brooks Koepka wants to know how Brandel Chamblee is taking the news.

Chamblee, a former PGA Tour pro, has spent the last two decades working as an analyst for Golf Channel. Few have been more outspoken against LIV Golf than him. Chamblee has bashed golfers for leaving the PGA Tour to sign with LIV, accusing them of taking money from a tyrannical dictator and accepting “blood money.”

Koepka was one of the first to take a shot at Chamblee after the PGA Tour, LIV and the DP World Tour announced that they have merged.

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

“Welfare Check on Chamblee,” Koepka wrote.

Koepka has his own history with Chamblee that predates any of the LIV drama. Chamblee once questioned Koepka’s toughness, which the five-time major champion said infuriated him.

Chamblee and others were quick to criticize LIV golfers for taking money from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. That same fund is now the biggest investor in the new joint entity between the PGA Tour, LIV and the DP World Tour.

People in Chamblee’s position will now have two choices — quit their jobs, or also accept some degree of financial backing from Saudi Arabia. We can almost guarantee they will all choose the latter.