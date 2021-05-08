Bryson DeChambeau had to rush back to tour event after surprisingly making cut

Bryson DeChambeau learned an important and expensive lesson about making assumptions on Friday after an incredible odyssey that saw him leave, then return to the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

DeChambeau shot a three-over 74 on Friday, leaving him at two over for the tournament. Figuring he was guaranteed to miss the cut, the fifth-ranked player in the world headed back to his private jet and flew home to Dallas.

Little did he know that a windy afternoon meant those teeing off later in the day fared very poorly, and DeChambeau ended up making the cut after all. That put him in a tough spot, and he managed to secure a 2:45 a.m. flight back to Charlotte in order to make his Saturday tee time.

Bryson DeChambeau shot 74 this morning at the Wells Fargo and thought he missed the cut, so he flew back to Dallas… …and now he has an 8:10 a.m. tee time in Charlotte to get back to pic.twitter.com/hfMCWPwZTE — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 8, 2021

“It was funny,” DeChambeau said, via Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest. “We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back. One of the scenarios was like turning right back around, but the crew couldn’t, you know, refuel and their hours were out. So we had to get a new crew, if anything, and it just didn’t work out.

“So we’re like, ‘Well, let’s just go in the morning.’ So I left at 2:45 on a flight and I got here at 6:20 a.m. Drove 30 minutes to the golf course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out to the putting green. I did get a workout last night, though.”

DeChambeau actually ended up shooting a three-under 68 on Saturday, putting him in position for a fairly respectable finish. It’s a finish he needs considering his travels did not come cheap.

“Way too expensive,” DeChambeau admitted. “But the thing is, I have a chance to go make a good check this week and I think that would offset it. So if I was to not come back and withdraw, lose world ranking points and all that, I had to incur the cost. It’s my fault.”

DeChambeau will probably take some ribbing for all this. Luckily, he should be used to that by now.