Video: Clumsy Bryson DeChambeau walks into gallery rope

Bryson DeChambeau had a clumsy moment on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational.

DeChambeau nearly holed his second shot on the par-4 14th (his 13th hole of the round).

As he tried to get a good look at his ball, DeChambeau failed to duck low enough and walked into the spectator rope.

Moments after nearly holing out, Bryson DeChambeau got accidentally clothes-lined at Rich Harvest Farms. pic.twitter.com/swcIFmVTRf — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) September 18, 2022

Another angle shows DeChambeau down for over 30 seconds and complaining about his eye. Beware of the curse word:

@NoLayingUp possibly the funniest and most dramatic thing I’ve ever seen on a golf course. Bryson vs a gallery rope. Wow! pic.twitter.com/ayRrwQ2Qrq — Wes Brown (@blindman42) September 19, 2022

C’mon, Bryson!

Despite going down on that incident, DeChambeau made birdie on the hole, though he bogeyed 15 and 16.

DeChambeau finished tied for eighth in the event at 6-under par. Cameron Smith won the event at 13-under.