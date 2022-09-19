 Skip to main content
Video: Clumsy Bryson DeChambeau walks into gallery rope

September 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bryson DeChambeau walks into a rope

Bryson DeChambeau had a clumsy moment on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational.

DeChambeau nearly holed his second shot on the par-4 14th (his 13th hole of the round).

As he tried to get a good look at his ball, DeChambeau failed to duck low enough and walked into the spectator rope.

Another angle shows DeChambeau down for over 30 seconds and complaining about his eye. Beware of the curse word:

C’mon, Bryson!

Despite going down on that incident, DeChambeau made birdie on the hole, though he bogeyed 15 and 16.

DeChambeau finished tied for eighth in the event at 6-under par. Cameron Smith won the event at 13-under.

