Bubba Watson issues funny statement about having to miss Open Championship

Bubba Watson has not had much success at The Open Championship through the years, and he unfortunately will not have a chance to break through this year. He seems to be taking it in stride, however.

Watson announced on Sunday that he cannot travel to England this week for The Open Championship due to COVID-19 protocols. While he is vaccinated and has tested negative, the 42-year-old had a direct exposure to someone who tested positive. He will not be cleared by the time he would need to fly overseas.

In his statement, Watson joked that he will be rooting for rain and wind since he has to watch The Open Championship from home.

While Watson is likely disappointed that he has to miss a major, at least he found out ahead of time. We all saw what happened to Jon Rahm last month when he tested positive for COVID-19 during a tournament that he was leading. Thankfully Watson wasn’t put in a situation like that.