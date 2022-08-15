Video: Denny McCarthy sinks unique ‘hole-in-one’ during FedEx St. Jude Championship

Denny McCarthy finished tied for 20th place during Sunday’s final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but turned in a memorable effort at the second hole.

With McCarthy at 9-under par on the par-4 second hole, his tee shot soared well off-line and into a small group of patrons.

The ball actually hit a spectator and landed into the cupholder of their purple portable folding chair.

“Long-range hole-in-one,” McCarthy joked while surveying his unlucky lie. “That’s a hole-in-one.”

Take a look.

McCarthy was allowed to take a straight drop without losing any strokes, and was able to hit his second shot to within 35 feet of the hole. He then sunk the ensuing putt to make birdie and move to 10-under par on the day.

And still made birdie pic.twitter.com/RXLVEkAu1H — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022

McCarthy began Sunday’s round five shots back of the lead, and finished seven behind tournament-winner Will Zalatoris. The 29-year-old has five top-10 finishes this season, including a top-six finish at the John Deere Classic and a top-five finish at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament.