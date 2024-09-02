Fans love Bryson DeChambeau’s 10-level chipping challenge

Bryson DeChambeau recently showed off his all-world chipping abilities, much to the delight of golf fans everywhere.

The reigning US Open winner went viral on social media after he uploaded an Instagram post of himself completing a 10-level chipping challenge.

In the video, DeChambeau started off with a few shots that any golfer with a decent handicap could sink relatively easily. The first one was a chip into a large paint bucket, while the second was into a slightly smaller trash can.

👌🪣🏌🏻‍♂️You have 1000 attempts to clear all 10 levels, could you do it? (Via: @b_dechambeau) pic.twitter.com/Pz9s6BV0dA — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 31, 2024

Things started to get tricky around the middle levels. The fifth shot was into a Stanley insulated bottle and the sixth was into a red solo cup.

The challenge entered near-impossible levels by the time DeChambeau got to the final shot. Level 10 was a chip shot into a plastic cup that couldn’t have been much bigger than a shot glass.

It would have very interesting to find out how many attempts DeChambeau needed to make every single shot. Anybody can probably hit those shot eventually, but there’s a good chance DeChambeau did it in far fewer strokes than what would seem humanly possible.

DeChambeau is no stranger to posting unorthodox golf training videos online. He uploaded another video that went completely viral not longer before he won the US Open in June.